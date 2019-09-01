Yoga and building blocks are all part some activities returning to Pauls Valley's public library.
As part of a health grant the library will host a six-week series of yoga for kids at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 3.
Yoga classes for adults are expected to begin Sept. 9.
• A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
• The library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old has now returned.
Any younger kids not in school yet are invited to come to the library for the fun activities at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday.
•••
The library's next series of book lectures has already begun with round two coming next month.
The theme for this series is “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
Up next is the book “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock.
Carol Sue Humphrey is schedule to lead a public lecture and discussion on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
Third on the list is “Route 66 Remembered” by Michael Witzel.
A lecture led by Ken Hada is set for Oct. 17.
Wrapping up this series is “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb.
The lecture for his one is on Nov. 21. Leading the discussion is Bill Hagen.
All the books are now available to check out at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
