The Pauls Valley Public Llibrary's next series of book lectures has already begun with round two coming this week.
The theme for this series is “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
Up next is the book “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock.
Carol Sue Humphrey is schedule to lead a public lecture and discussion on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
• The first of two free gardening classes to be hosted by the public Library comes on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the library to sign up or for more information.
• The library is now hosting a series of free yoga classes.
A class for beginners is at 6:45 p.m. Monday nights, open levels for experienced students at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights, a slow paced style of yoga at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays starting and meditation yoga at 2 p.m. Sundays starting Oct. 20. Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a spot.
Yoga classes for kids is at 3:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons through Oct. 15.
• A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
• The library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old has now returned.
Any younger kids not in school yet are invited to come to the library for the fun activities at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday.
