Library seminars meant to help

The Alzheimer's Association will hold free seminars at the library at noon each second and fourth Thursday.
A program on “Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia” is Jan. 26.
After that a program on Effective Communication Strategies is set for Feb. 16.
A caregivers support group meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month. The group is called Never Lose Hope.
• A monthly coloring contest at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library has returned with the next due date on Jan. 28.
Sheets can be picked up at the library as categories range from 3 and under all the way up to 16 years old and up.
•••
The next book is ready to go for a lecture series now underway at Pauls Valley's public library.
“The Chosen” by Chaim Potok is the book for February for a series that has a theme of “Friendship.”
Joshua Grasso is scheduled to lead a lecture on the book starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The remaining schedule includes “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker in March, “Turtle Diary” by Russell Hoban in April and “Recovering: A Journal” by May Sarton in May.
The Let's Talk About It series is a program of Oklahoma Humanities.
•••
The library is also hosting a “Gentle Yoga” class with Mylee from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday nights.
A class meant to help seniors 65 and older with strength, balance and fitness will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting March 6.
The class is called SAIL, which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life.
Another class called “Walk with Ease” is from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting March 6.
Participants will develop an individual walking plan, learn stretching techniques and tips to improve current mobility and endurance.
A “Yoga Nidra” class, a form of meditation also known as “yogic sleep” or “effortless relaxation,” will from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of February, March, April and May.
•••
Adult education classes are also now available at the local public library.
The class is to give adult students at least 16 years old the opportunity to earn their high school diploma. Registration and testing fee are $20.
Students may bring their own laptops as interested students should text Mary Ann at 405-863-3747.
