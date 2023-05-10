Library series to turn the page

The last book in a lecture series at Pauls Valley's public library is coming this week
Wrapping up the series with a theme of “Friendship” is the book “Recovering: A Journal” by May Sarto.
William Carney is scheduled to lead a lecture on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Nora Sparks Warren Library.
The Let's Talk About It series is a program of Oklahoma Humanities.
The next series coming this summer and fall has a theme of “Writing Worlds.”
The schedule of books and lectures are:
• “Into the Heart” by Kenneth Good. Lecture is Aug. 10 led by Sunu Kodumthara.
• “The Storyteller” by Mario Vargas Llosa. Lecture is Sept. 14 led by Harbour Winn.
• “Everything that Rises Must Converge” by Flannery O'Connor. Lecture is Oct. 12 led by Joshua Grasso.
• “A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain” by Robert Olin Butler. Lecture is Nov. 9 led by Ken Hada.
• “An American Childhood” by Annie Dillard. Lecture is Dec. 14 led by John Morris.
•••
The newest Story Walk book at Wacker Park is “In Focus Bugs” by Barbara Taylor.
The Story Walk was established by the library as it features a series of 20 story boards scattered throughout Wacker Park.
The oversized boards are one page from the featured book as the activity is designed to bring together kids and families for a fun way to read while also getting in some healthy walking.
• The library holds a monthly coloring contest for various ages.
Categories range from 3 and under all the way up to 16 years old and up.
Forms available at the library are typically due later in the month.
• Story Time for the younger children not in school yet has returned to the library.
It's offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.
• A caregivers support group meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month. The group is called Never Lose Hope.
