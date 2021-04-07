Library to host gardening class

Healthy living remains the focus as Pauls Valley's public library's next free class is coming later this month.
This time it's “Container Gardening” coming to the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The gardening class utilizing the library's greenhouse is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
Officials with OSU Extension are also scheduled to be available for presentations coming to the PV library.
A program on backyard poultry is at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20.
Set to present this program is Brad Secraw of Cleveland County OSU Extension.
A couple more are coming to the PV library this summer with the first featuring a program on “Stocking a Pleasing Pantry” at 10 a.m. June 17.
Connie Wollenberg of the McClain County OSU Extension is set to lead this program.
A presentation on beneficial insects called “Good Creepy Crawlers” is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 15. Justin McDaniel of McClain County OSU Extension is on tap to lead this program.
Call the public library at 405-238-5188 for more.
•••
The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), chapter No. 641 in Pauls Valley, is moving to a new location and a new time beginning this week.
Meetings will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. Please enter from the south side of the building.
TOPS is a nonprofit organization focusing on taking off and keeping off weight in a sensible manner. Visitors are always welcome and the first meeting is free.
Any questions, please call Lorraine at 405-238-0068.
• A community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
• A representative of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is returning to a pre-COVID 19 practice of coming to Pauls Valley twice a month to help vets with benefit claims.
The veterans service rep will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
For more call 918-397-2560.
