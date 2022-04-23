Library to host tai chi classes

A couple of new classes will soon be offered at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
First up – free tai chi classes for those 60 and older is set to begin Tuesday, April 26 and continue twice weekly through June 2.
The time is 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the local public library.
The first and last class of the session is expected to last two hours for pre- and post-assessments. All other classes will last one hour.
Contact Karlie Smith at 580-924-5331 to pre-register.
A meditation class at the library is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
•••
A current lecture series is down to its final book at PV's public library.
Professor Ken Hada will lead the lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
The theme of the Let's Talk About It series, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, is Crime and Punishment.
The theme of the next lectures series – set to go from August through December – at the PV library is “Hope Amidst Hardship.”
Books for this series include “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls, “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio, “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts, “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd and “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
