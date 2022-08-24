Library walk gets new story

Now in place is the third book for the Pauls Valley Public Library’s Story Walk activity at Wacker Park.
This newest book is “Llama, Llama, Back to School” by Anna Dewdney.
It involves 20 story signs spread throughout the park with the first couple near the outdoor pavilion located nearest the Reynolds Recreation Center.
•••
The next Let’s Talk About It book lecture, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, will be Sept. 8 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
This second book in the series, which features a theme of “Hope Amidst Hardship,” is “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio
A lecture will be led by Ken Hada starting at 6 p.m.
Each of the monthly lectures scheduled through December are from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
On Oct. 13 a lecture led by Claudia Buckmaster of Norman will be on the book “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts.
“The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd will be the book for a lecture on Nov. 10 led by John Morris of Lawton.
This series wraps up with a Dec. 8 lecture led by Sharon Burris of Ardmore on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County over the next few days.
• Tuesday, Aug. 30 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Boots and Badges drive at Wynnewood Police Department, 117 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Tenzie White at 405-665-4360.
• Tuesday, Aug. 30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Wednesday, Aug. 31 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First Street. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.