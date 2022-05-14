Library with some real 'imagination'

Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, and Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, read to one of the newest members of Oklahoma’s Imagination Library, 4-month-old Finn Kavanagh, of Oklahoma City. The book, “Good Morning, Farm Friends,” is among the books sent free to children monthly from birth to age five, and has been proven to help children become better readers. Haste and Townley authored the 2020 legislation bringing the program to Oklahoma.