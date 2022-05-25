Library's story walk gets some attention

A still new Story Walk activity offered by Pauls Valley’s public library is apparently getting noticed for folks.
The Story Walk features several different pages of a children’s book scattered throughout the local Wacker Park.
“We had a lot of feedback,” library Shari Kendall said.
“It’s definitely getting used, and the word is kind of getting out.”
A total of 20 story signs are spread throughout the park with the first couple near the outdoor pavilion located nearest the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Anyone going from the first Story Walk board all the way to number 20 will walk in the neighborhood of a half mile, which is the healthy part intended for the reading activity.
The next Story Walk book will be “Augustus and His Smile” by Catherine Rayner, which is expected to come in June.
The library also has lined up a few special summer activities for kids.
A summer reading program will feature two special gatherings – a come-and-go bat cave at the library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7 and the always popular Extreme Animals at 1 p.m. June 21 at the outdoor pavilion near the Reynolds Recreation Center.
During June and July the library is also offering a creating writing contest to go with a summer reading bingo program that focuses on reading.
A monthly coloring contest for all ages is also still available during the summer.
It’s later in the summer but a lecture series is coming back to the library soon.
It’s called the Let’s Talk About It series supported by Oklahoma Humanities.
The theme of the next book lecture series – set to go from August through December – is “Hope Amidst Hardship.”
Books for this series include “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls, “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio, “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts, “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd and “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
