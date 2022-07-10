Life gained and life lost

Both lives gained and lost have to do with what we pursue and desire in our lives. It is no shock to us to learn that those who choose righteousness are those who receive life.
"As righteousness leads to life, So he who pursues evil pursues it to his own death." (Proverbs 11:19)
That is the life Jesus referred to in Matthew 7 when He spoke about foundations.
The one who hears the Word of God and heeds it – is the man who has built his foundation on a rock. His house will stand when the winds and storms of life come upon that man, as they surely will. That is why choosing righteousness will lead to life.
The life lost is the one that is actively pursuing evil. Consider King Ahab in the Old Testament and his wicked wife, Jezebel.
They pursued evil together and were the poster couple following wickedness and sin.
They worshipped false gods, stole, killed, and plotted their way to the top. When they reached the top, they continued in their evil ways and encouraged all of Israel to follow their bad example. It is no wonder then that they both brought about their death.
Ahab foolishly ignored the advice of Micah, the prophet, who warned him that God had allowed a deceiving spirit to move among Ahab's false prophets so that he could be lured to his death in battle.
Ahab's response was to imprison the prophet and have him fed with barely enough bread and water to survive until he returned from battle. Micah's fateful last words to him were, "If you return, the Lord has not spoken through me."
In another desperate but foolish move, Ahab disguised himself and did not wear his royal robes into battle. Thinking he had cheated death and God, he went into battle feeling safe. We read in Kings that a random archer shot an arrow into the air, and that arrow hit a joint in Ahab's armor. Badly wounded, he retreated to watch the battle from a distance until he died in his chariot.
Jezebel, having learned of a plot to destroy her family and their legacy in Israel, painted herself and called to her executioner from a tower. Thinking herself safe there – her executioner called for the men in the tower to throw her down.
They did, and she was crushed beneath horses and chariot wheels. These two who pursued evil brought about their death because of their rebellion against God.
In Deuteronomy, God reminded Israel that He put before them life and death, and there was a choice for them. If they pursued evil and rebellion against God, they needed to know their sin would find them out.
What is amazing to those who chose righteousness must also choose faith.
The just (righteous) man lives by faith, and their faith is gained by rejecting their works and turning to God, who will declare them righteous as a gift.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
The only way of being righteous is to cling to God's gift of righteousness, which comes only through His Son, Jesus. That is the only way we can choose righteousness and know life.
Are you building a life in what God says is right?
“Heavenly Father, I make a choice to follow Your Words of wisdom which comes only through Your Son, Jesus. I am then choosing righteousness, and I will know life. Thank You for the way in which I can choose to live. I will know life in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
