Although many persons do not relate life insurance to estate planning, insurance can be utilized as an integral part of estate planning.
Beyond the sometimes high pressure techniques used to sell basic life insurance, there are several ways in which good life insurance can contribute to a good estate plan.
Although the use of insurance to fund estate taxes has been minimized with the recent very high exemption levels, the various Congressional proposals now under consideration could result in punitive taxes on estates that include small businesses, farms and ranches.
If that occurs life insurance can be used to provide a source of funds to enable the heirs to pay taxes rather than necessitate the sale of the property to pay those taxes.
• Reasons for Life Insurance – Consider the following purposes that can be met by insurance:
A. A financial subsidy for your family in the event of your unexpected death at a young age.
B. A source of continued support for your surviving spouse if you die at an older age.
C. A legacy for your children or grandchildren and their family if your personal assets are small but you wish to leave larger amounts to your children.
D. A source of funding to pay estate taxes if it is likely that your estate will be taxed but the estate is not liquid and has limited cash available. For example, a business or farm that has value but not a lot of cash.
• Special Features of Life Insurance.
1. No income tax upon payment; life insurance payments are not taxable when received by the beneficiary.
For this reason, they produce a one for one benefit to the recipient when paid. This benefit does, in fact, counter the effect of lower growth or rate of return on money paid into an insurance contract, since growth or death benefit is effectively tax free.
2. Insurance payments avoid probate and pass directly to beneficiaries if they are named in the policy.
• You Can Name the Beneficiaries. This permits you to create a transfer of wealth to your beneficiaries directly. For persons with substantial wealth, this enables you to transfer the money outside of your estate and, if desired, outside of the estate of your surviving spouse.
Thus, if a couple has wealth that would normally be subjected to estate tax, the life insurance can be owned by a separate trust and paid directly to children or grandchildren and thus avoid estate taxation in the estate of either spouse.
• What are some tools that are used? A life insurance policy can be placed on one life or on the lives of more than one person.
Often a policy does not pay until the death of both spouses, a “second to die” policy. You might ask, “What is the benefit of such a policy?”
If the goal is to benefit children or grandchildren, or to assist in paying estate taxes on a family business or farm, the estate tax will not be due until the second spouse dies. For that reason insurance that does not pay benefits until the second spouse dies is adequate to achieve the purpose of the insurance.
“Second to die” insurance is cheaper because the life expectancy of two people is greater and therefore payoff is delayed.
Life insurance is often purchased and owned by a separate trust. Such a trust, an irrevocable life insurance trust or “ILIT,” is separate from any individual and if properly created is not in the probate or taxable estate of an individual or a married couple.
Next week, more about life insurance trusts.
