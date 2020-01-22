LifeSpring gets home care nod

LifeSpring Home Care of Pauls Valley has been named a Top Agency of the 2019 HomeCare Elite®, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States.
For 14 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.
The ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare. It is sponsored by DecisionHealth, part of the H3.Group.
“We’re pleased to recognize LifeSpring Home Care of Pauls Valley for exemplifying best practice in patient care,” said Christine Lang, senior director for ABILITY Network.
“LifeSpring’s home health professionals have demonstrated exceptional commitment to care quality and the patient experience.”
Karen Vahlberg, RN and CEO of LifeSpring, credits the care, concern and dedicated effort of the Pauls Valley team, along with the support of Medical Director Dr. Dennis Whitehouse, with the agency’s ability to achieve recognition as one of the HomeCare Elite.
“We have an amazing team of professionals here in Pauls Valley,” said Vahlberg. “We are proud of the quality of care they provide to this community.”
“Congratulations to LifeSpring Home Care from all of the staff at DecisionHealth,” said Marci Geipe, product manager for Decision Health.
“Your leadership and staff have placed a premium on the patient care your agency provides as showcased by your quality outcome scores. The entire community benefits from the compassion that your staff shows toward your patients, leading to cost savings for the entire healthcare system.”
HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience (HHCAHPS), quality improvement and consistency, and financial health.
In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 8,818 agencies considered, 2,207 are recognized on the 2019 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.
LifeSpring Home Care of Pauls Valley provides home health care, hospice care and personal services to patients and clients in Pauls Valley and surrounding the surrounding area.
It is part of LifeSpring Home Care and Hospice, LLC headquartered in Norman. LifeSpring was founded in 2002 by Karen Vahlberg and has 11 agencies in Oklahoma and Texas.
