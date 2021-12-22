Light is powerful

As we notice all the Christmas lights this season, let them remind us of our Amazing God and His love for us.
Jesus loves us so much He came into the world as Light. We can shine the Light of Jesus to others this Christmas season and throughout the New Year.
"Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, "I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life." (John 8:12)
Have you ever thought about how the smallest of lights can eliminate any darkness, but darkness can never extinguish the smallest of lights? Light exposes what would have been hidden before the light.
We need light to help our eyes see words on a page or recognize people's faces when it is dark or see objects on the road up ahead.
“For it is the God who commanded light to shine out of darkness, who has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.” (2 Corinthians 4:6)
God wants us to be close to Him and allow His Light to show us His Truth and not be fooled by what the enemy wants us to see.
Jesus is the Light and the Truth. As light shows us what our eyes see, so Jesus shows us the Truth of Who God is.
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.” (John 1:1-5)
Jesus came as the Light into this world to expose sin and to expose the Truth. God does not want us to stumble in the dark; God gave us Jesus as an example to follow.
This Christmas, we are reminded that it is in Jesus that we experience a relationship with God.
Can you imagine Christmas without Jesus?
“Heavenly Father, I am so forever grateful and thankful for Jesus. Because of Jesus, I have life more abundantly. I want to know Jesus more so I will learn what pleases You, Father. I will be obedient to what I hear and read. Because of Jesus, I have real-life plus joy and peace this season. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
