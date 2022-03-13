When night falls, seeing in the dark is almost impossible. Do you remember the last time the power went out at your house? As the power goes out at your home, you are left in the dark trying to find a flashlight while hoping you do not hit the coffee table or trip over anything on the floor.
“For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light” (Ephesians 5:8)
As Paul wrote to the Believers in Ephesus, he instructed them to “walk as children of light” instead of getting stuck in the darkness of the sins that once limited them.
As Believers, we should live as people who have the light of God.
“Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.” (John 8:12)
The reference by Paul of the light and darkness refers to our spiritual state.
The guilt, separation, and death that sin brings is “darkness.”
Walking in the darkness means that a person is living in sin and gratifying worldly desires.
Life, grace, love, and mercy are “light.” Why? Because God is light.
“This is the message which we have heard from Him and declare to you, that God is light and in Him is no darkness at all.” (1 John 1:5)
Jesus is the light of the world, and so are we. We do not just walk in the light; the light of Jesus has transformed us to become a light of Jesus.
“(for the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness, righteousness, and truth,)” (Ephesians 5:9)
Through the sacrifice of Jesus, we possess the light of Jesus and walk in the new life that Jesus gives us. We are not trapped by darkness but walk in the light of God.
Salvation allows us to leave our old life and start a new life in Jesus. Living in the light produces goodness and righteousness and is pleasing to God.
In what areas of your life are you tempted to walk in darkness?
“Heavenly Father, Thank You for Your Word and the words of wisdom and peace You have provided for me. I choose to walk in the light as You are in the light so I can be in fellowship with You, and You are cleansing me from all unrighteousness. When I walk in the light, You will lead me in goodness, righteousness, and truth, and I will be pleasing to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
