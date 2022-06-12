Lights down, popcorn at the ready

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
The @ home edition
Est: May, 2020
“. . . in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” {Mark Twain]
Let the action sequences begin.
From dinosaurs running amok, to high powered jets weaving in and out of tight airspace, there is something for everyone, and let’s not forget the new Disney+ series on the life of a Star Wars icon.
Where to place our time, energy and entertainment dollars? That is the question – and I will answer that in this week’s edition.
So, let’s get started.
Yes, I know, we are already way behind the curve here, as we have not yet seen the new Tom Cruise film, “Top Gun Maverick,” but stay with me, there is a good reason for that decision.
Yes, it comes in second in our three-film summer agenda.
First up will be “Jurassic World Dominion” that opened just two days ago. We have been waiting anxiously for the final episode in the dinosaur saga that began way back in 1993. It is hard to believe how far we have traveled in that world since the first film, under the direction of Stephen Spielberg, was released 29 years ago.
I am not a major social media patron, yet I must admit, the film trailers for this film have been fun to watch.
I know that they still run “upcoming attractions” at the theater, but when we have been away from a movie cineplex for well over two years, it’s fun to remember what those days were like – and so, we can relive them each time a new social media trailer emerges.
There is an art to their creation as well: just enough to whet the customer’s interest, but not too much to keep them from coming to the theater.
Tom Cruise and his team are masters at the trailer – “Top Gun Maverick” has been running them for weeks, and apparently, they have resonated as the attendance dollar figures are going through the roof. We will see that one in the very near future, probably this fall.
If I may, or the reason it came in second in viewing order: We consider the “Top Gun Maverick” film to be the first in a Cruise Trifecta.
In 2023, the next Mission Impossible series film, “Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One,” will be released, with Part Two in the summer of 2024.
We like to see them close together, almost like a trilogy of action. I know, so much time will go by between films, but we are OK with that.
How fun to be able to plan our entertainment selections this far out. It is almost like having Christmas all year round, the traditional time, throughout the decade’s past, when blockbuster films were released.
How times they are a changing.
Disney+ is going to be airing a new live-action film, “Pinocchio,” starring another classic film star, Tom Hanks, as the woodcutter, Geppetto. Look for that this coming September.
So here it is, our viewing order: “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Pinocchio” and “Top Gun Maverick.” Oh, and there is the new Elvis Presley film, featuring Mr. Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, due out on the 24th of this month.
Where are we going to slot that one? Stay tuned.
Before I forget, and as promised, some additional thoughts on the PGA Golf Championship in Tulsa a few weeks ago.
I was commenting that the city of Tulsa should be commended for the way that it responded to its hosting ‘duties’ for the week of the event, and from what I hear, the weeks leading up to the tournament.
I will not soon forget how I felt embraced by the tournament’s atmosphere, both on and off the course.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns.
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby.
TAS
