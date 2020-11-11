Lindsay book signing is Sunday

The Lindsay Community Historical Society is planning to host a book signing this weekend.
At the heart of this new early area history book is the Murray Lindsay Mansion on the west side of Garvin County.
The book "Stories from the Road," authored by Teresa Moore of Alex, Oklahoma, recounts the history of the Ft. Cobb Trail in old Indian Territory.
It is a book that tells the stories of the military road in the villages of Erin Springs, Bradley, Alex and Old Fred.
Lindsay's historical society will host Moore for a book signing from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Murray Lindsay Mansion.
Visitors will also be able to tour the historic home of the Murrays and the Lindsays, who lived there from 1881 until the early 1960s.
For more information call 405-919-6146.
