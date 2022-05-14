Lindsay class goes to the capitol

Students in Miranda Edwards's U.S. History class at Lindsay High School paid a visit to the Oklahoma State Capitol May 11 to learn more about the legislative process and visit with their state legislators.
The group was recognized from the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives by Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, and Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan. Both have districts that include parts of Garvin County.
"The students were really engaged and had a lot of questions that we were happy to help answer," Roe said.
"For many of them, it was their first time visiting the state Capitol, which is always an exciting experience. I hope they walked away with a greater desire to engage in democracy."
The second session of the 58th Legislature must adjourn sine die no later than Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.
