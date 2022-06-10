Lindsay grad earns college degree

Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa has announced the spring 2022 graduation list, which includes one from Lindsay here in Garvin County
Graduates from around the country and around the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University between Dec. 18 through May 1, 2022.
Autumn Work of Lindsay graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner).
Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University is more than just a school – it is a “community of passionate, caring and dedicated individuals who put their relationships with students first.”
Campuses are located in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Missouri.
