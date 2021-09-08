Lindsay grads on UCO list

A couple of Lindsay grads are among receiving their diplomas this summer from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Cullie R. Belveal earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Safety and Delaney Paige Fitch received a Bachelor of Science in Community/Public Health.
A total of 409 students from all over Oklahoma, the U.S. and the world completed their college degree during the summer 2021 semester at UCO.
Of that number, there were applications for graduation from 341 undergraduate students and 68 graduate students.
Since UCO does not hold a summer commencement ceremony, many of these students participated in the spring 2021 ceremony.
Founded in 1890, Central connects its nearly 14,000 students in 122 undergraduate areas of study and 80 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area.
The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
