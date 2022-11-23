The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Board of Directors awarded $145,500 to school districts and school sites across Oklahoma through the TSET Healthy Incentive Grant Program at their board meeting on Nov. 17.
Among them was Lindsay Public Schools, which received $6,000.
Other schools included Blanchard, Morrison, Yale, Altus, Antlers, Jenks and Ravia.
“Our children are always watching and learning,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET.
“Schools have a wonderful opportunity to inspire kids to live healthy lives and provide a healthy environment for students, staff and teachers. TSET is proud to support that effort.”
The TSET Healthy Incentive Grant program promotes strengthening policies to improve school nutrition, increase physical activity, improve student wellbeing, and provide tobacco-free environments for everyone.
These health-promoting practices are based on national best practices and recommendations from experts.
Once the recommended policies have passed, school districts and sites are eligible to apply for a grant. Districts must first pass and receive grant awards before individual school sites are eligible. Grant funds are used for health-related projects chosen at the local level.
Funds have been used for a variety of projects, from playgrounds to curriculum. Amounts vary based on enrollment and the types of strategies implemented.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.