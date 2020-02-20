Deron Parker of Lindsay served Feb. 3-6 for State Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, at the state Capitol during the second session of the 57th State Legislature.
Parker is a senior at Lindsay High School, where he is captain of the academic team and participates in National Honor Society.
He has been involved in band since 2013 and began taking piano lessons in 2011. He is a French horn section leader and also plays the mellophone and trumpet. He is a Pride of Lindsay drum major and president of the Lindsay High School Band Council.
After graduation, Parker plans to major in cyber-operations and receive a master’s degree in cyber-defense at Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota.
He hopes to pursue a career in cyber-security within the National Security Agency and plans to later receive a music education degree and return to Oklahoma as a band director.
Parker is the son of Todd and Jessica Parker of Lindsay. The family resides in District 42, which covers most of Garvin County.
Feb. 3 marked the beginning of the new legislative session, and Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his second annual State of the State address to a bicameral assembly of the House and Senate. They were also joined by statewide elected officials, members of the Governor’s cabinets, agency heads and members of the courts.
“Deron did a wonderful job serving as a House page this week,” Roe said.
“He was a diligent and professional worker this week and asked numerous thoughtful questions to learn more about our state’s legislative process. I’m sure he’ll continue to succeed in whatever he sets his mind to.”
House pages run messages to legislators while they are in the chamber or committee meetings.
Pages also participate in a mock session, in which they learn legislative procedure and how to write, present and debate legislation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.