Lindsay students earn scholarships

A couple of Garvin County students were among the many from across Oklahoma to be a part of the Oklahoma Scholarship Competition and Lee Allan Smith Oklahoma Legacy Award Assembly.
The event at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame at the Gaylord-Pickens Museum took place last week.
Tuition grants of $1,000 each went to two Lindsay students.
Lindsay senior Emily Stone received a scholarship to Southern Nazarene University in Bethany.
Lindsay ninth-grader Cayson Mottinger received a scholarship to Rose State College in Midwest City.
This spring, 386 high school students took an online Oklahoma history examination to qualify for more than $700,000 in scholarships. Of these, 14 students earned cash scholarships and 118 students earned tuition grants at 28 different Oklahoma universities and colleges.
In total, 132 students earned more than $165,000 in scholarships – up 70 percent from last year.
Additionally, although enrollments have been declining at Oklahoma colleges and universities for the past decade, preliminary enrollment figures for first-time freshmen at Oklahoma public colleges and universities show an increase of 3 percent over fall 2021, per the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
“This scholarship competition rewards Oklahoma students who understand the rich and one-of-a kind history of our great state,” said Shannon L. Rich, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
“It also encourages students to take advantage of the many opportunities to learn and earn in Oklahoma. It’s a vital component of building a modern workforce to help grow our economy.”
