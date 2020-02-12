Lindsay team first at Texas event

Bugs Dun It, owned and shown by Sharee Stamper of Lindsay, took first place in the Amateur Barrel Race in the quarter horse competition at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 31.
Bugs Dun It is by Famous Bugs and out of Shez Ikes Woman.
The 2020 show is hosting more than 5,200 total entries in horse competition from across the nation competing for more than $300,000 in scholarships, cash and premiums, in addition to other awards.
Of the total 33,000 entries at the nation’s longest-running stock show, horses exhibited during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s equine competitions are among the best in the nation, with a special emphasis placed on youth contestants who compete for scholarships in the horse show, as well as through the stock show’s Equine I.Q. and Equine Public speaking contests.
“One of the core values of the stock show is to provide a platform for success for future leaders in agriculture,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes.
“Whether it’s through horses, cattle, other livestock, or our many contests where students can compete, the stock show has been and will always be a place where excellence shines.”
