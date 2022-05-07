Lindsay vet gets House salute

The oldest living World War II veteran in Oklahoma and Lindsay resident Amos Smith was recognized as the Oklahoma House of Representatives' "Veteran of the Week" on Monday, April 25.
Smith was presented on the House floor by Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, and Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber.
The group presented him with a state citation to recognize his service.
Smith was born in Heavener in 1919 and moved to Lindsay at age 11.
In 1940, he joined the Army and specialized as an automotive mechanic and marksman carbine. He served over five years and was stationed in Ardennes Rhineland, northern France and central Europe.
For his service, Smith received the EAME service ribbon, four Bronze Stars, an American Service Ribbon and the Purple Heart.
In 1940, he married Myrtle D. Pratt. Together, they had three children and have 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
"It was an honor to recognize Amos Smith as our House Veteran of the Week and to thank him for his service to our country," Roe said.
“His bravery and commitment to his country during World War II deserves our recognition, as does his continued work to serve the state of Oklahoma.”
Following the floor presentation, Smith led the House in the Pledge of Allegiance.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
