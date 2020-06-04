List is out for Jackson honors

The list is out for Jackson Elementary students named to the honor rolls for the third nine weeks of 2019-2020 school year.
• All A’s – Colton Brown, Max Carson, Serenity Cornett, Tommie DeArman, Brooklyn Green, Victoria Green, Alice Hernandez, Savannah Johnson, Carmen Lopez, Mason Portillo, Anderson Rodriguez, James Samford, Heidi Schroeder, Jackson Scott, Brody Solis, Harrison Taylor, Betsy Tucker and Caiden Wright.
• A’s and B’s – Maria Alas, Natalie Alvarado, Elana Amaro, Isabel Amaro, Jessie Caldwell, Blake Childress, Marissa Cooper, Rosalie Daves, Ava Davis, Katelin Doughty, Anna England, Alexis Gaston, Paysle Godfrey, Madison Green, Charles Heath, Levi Herrod, Ethan Holloway, Pierce House, Kevin Ibarra, Cayson Jackson, Corbyn Jones, Nathan Knighten, Cole Malone, Leslie Mendez, Noah Olivarez, Araya Peacock, Grace Perez, Jolie Potts, Lyric Price, Harli Register, Dayan Rivera, Ruth Sanchez, Aubrey Smith, Brody Scott, Emeryn Taliaferro, Mischa Taylor, Landon Wood and Coye York.
