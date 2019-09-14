List out of run winners

The list of winners is now in for last week's 4th annual Recall Run in Pauls Valley.
It appears the event's move from the downtown area to the local Wacker Park was a big hit with more shade provided and a more scenic route.
Now for th winners:
• Recall Run Grand Champion – Jason Baber of Ada.
• 2nd Place Overall with Recall – Gavin Nation of Pauls Valley.
• 3rd Pace Overall with Recall – John Hill of Moore.
• 1st Place Male Finisher – Micah McCarty of Wynnewood.
• 2nd Place Male Finisher – Gavin Nation of Pauls Valley.
• 3rd Place Male Finisher – Ben Dobbins of Pauls Valley.
• 1st Place Female Finisher – Elizabeth Thompson of Pauls Valley.
• 2nd Place Female Finisher – Sherry Meador of Pauls Valley.
• 3rd Place Female Finisher – Melonie Williams of Wanette.
Recall Run officials report more than 50 percent of the participants traveled from outside of Pauls Valley for the event on Sept. 7.
