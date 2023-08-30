It can be hard to feel like you hear from God and know that what you hear is God speaking to you and leading you.
“For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God. For you did not receive the spirit of bondage again to fear, but you received the Spirit of adoption by whom we cry out, Abba, Father.” Romans 8:14
The first thing to remember when you desire to be led by God is the decision you have made to be a child of God.
In the Bible verse for today, that means God wants to lead you.
You have to be willing to be led. God is not going to lead you without your willingness.
You have to communicate with God that you want His guidance and be ready to listen and follow what He tells you to do.
When you hear guidance from God, it always lines up with the Bible. God will not tell you to do something that does not align with what the Bible says.
If you feel God is leading you to do something that aligns with the Bible, then you know it is from God.
God wants to lead you to make the right decisions.
You have to choose to follow the lead of God and know that He will show you what to do.
Will you decide to let God lead you today?
“Heavenly Father, I know Your Words are right, and they are true. As I have made Jesus the Lord of my life, I want to walk according to the Kingdom of You. I will be listening for You to speak, lead, and guide me as You use my life to bring glory to You. In the name of Jesus, Amen.”
