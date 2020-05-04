Little library

It's labeled a “Little Free Library” as this compact little container near the corner of Walnut and South streets, compliments of the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library, now allows the public to take a book or leave a book anytime. PV's public library also plans to offer curbside services starting on Wednesday, May 6. The public needs to call 405-238-5188 to request a time to return or check out books. The book selection is available online. (PV Democrat photo)

||||

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you