Little library

Lannie J. Warren was born January 29, 1950 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma to the late Lannie Olen and Lillian Pauline (Hicks) Warren. He died Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Hennepin at the age of 70 years, 2 months and 26 days.
Shirley Ann Bagwell of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, (84) was born to Charlie O. and Allie Aline (Goodman) Evans on March 16, 1936, and entered eternal live on April 22, 2020.
