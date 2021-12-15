Little Panthers

The October Panther Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Elementary School are (front from left) Calysta Caldwell, Alice Babcock, Ashlynn Pender, EllaRee Clemmer, Eli Jolly, Damian Villafana, (middle) Braelynn Wright, Alaynnah Fanschier, Adalyn Shaper, Rylan Waymire, Hadley Jarman, (back) Alejandro Perez, Paityn Wilkerson, Susan Castillo, Nathan Little, Mason Saupitty, Jeffrey Childress and Jett Terry. Not pictured are Emma DiBonto, Heidi House, Wiliam Campbell and Kruz Mejia.

