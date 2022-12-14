Little Panthers

The October Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Elementary School are (front from left) Kaisen Franks, Mallory May, Ellaree Clemmer, Mary Sanchez, Grady Strickland, Weston Nabors, Noah Jones, Autumn Schneider, (middle) Goldie Weatherford, Annie Milligan, Tytiana Jordan, Merritt Frazier, Brantley Withrow, Braelynn Wright, (back) Everly Cobb, Carson Leverett, Cade Selman, Easten Green, August Milligan, Matthew Southard, Brynner Godfrey, Kaiya Taylor, Kataleya Mejia, Annie Tucker and Lottie Brown Rushing.

