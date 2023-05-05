Little Panthers of the Month for February 2023 at Pauls Valley Elementary School are (front from left) Arayco Anderson, Kayzen Green, Alice Babcock, Izabella Beardmore, Truett Johnston, Margaret Mitchell, Khloey Maine, Huner Cummings, Ashlynn Pender, Tinzlee Claunch, (middle) Calysta Caldwell, Ruxin Duarte, Hadley Williams, Lola Morales, Moises Tumax, Heidi Davis, Paetyn Lozano, Kyler Powers, (back) Ryker Spencer, Jett Terry, Reid Jones, Jenni Montgomery, Kensley McCray, Taylee Harper, Maria Sanchez, Kia Caldwell, Luke Knight and Joseph Wu.