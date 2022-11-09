You receive and experience the blessings God has for you through faith. Whether you realize it or not, you operate in faith every day.
"For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith; as it is written, "The just shall live by faith." (Romans 1:17)
For example, when you sit down, you do not worry that the chair will break, and you have faith that the chair will not fall.
In the same way, God wants you to put your faith in Him. When you have a problem, He wants you to have peace in Jesus and say, "I am asking you to take care of this, and I believe you will."
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)
The Gospel gives you the bold confidence to believe in your salvation and helps you trust Him for the good things God wants to give you every day.
One of the most important lessons God has ever taught us is if we want God's plan for our lives, then our words need to line up with His Word. After we pray for a specific need, we must follow up our prayers with words of faith.
Even when it looks like nothing is happening, choose to say what God says. For example, "God has a great plan for my life, and I believe something good will happen to me and through me today."
We release our faith and agree with Him whenever we say what God says about us. When we say what God says, and do what God says to do, then we can have everything God says we can have.
God will always do His part. Be encouraged to do your part and do whatever God puts in your heart.
When life gets complicated and you feel like giving up, take it one day at a time. Continue to do what God asks of you in His Word by faith.
This devotional encourages you to remember that you will reap a harvest of blessings if you do not give up.
What does it look like to live by faith in your life?
“Heavenly Father, as I believe You and Your every Word, I will hear what Your Word is saying. Your Word is the lamp unto my feet and the light unto my path. Your Word is Spirit, and it is life. As my faith is in You and You alone, I will walk each day believing Your precious promises for me. Your Words in my mouth are what You have ordained for me to say. You have great concerns about what I speak as I read in Your Word. I will be obedient in what I am saying in You, to You, and in my walk of life. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
