Live cartoons

By Tim Smith
My Mom, a theatre major in college, (yes, she graduated with a degree in 1945), would have been so proud of us as we were able to enjoy a musical production at a local high school on a recent road trip.
We discovered that it was playing by meeting members of its production team, wearing T-shirts with the musical’s official logo on the front, at a local diner.
We got to talking, and it sounded like great fun. We had never seen this work, so there was added incentive.
We also had not seen a live stage production in some time. We came to find out that the school was just a stone’s throw from where we were staying, so the ‘fledgling’ stars were all in alignment.
The musical was The Addams Family, and when it opened on Broadway in 2010, it starred two of our personal favorites, the great Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth, Lilith on Frasier.
In its developmental history: The macabre and eerie cartoon characters, drawn by Charles Addams, had often appeared in The New Yorker, and later, were “given life” in a popular 1960s television sitcom staple, staring John Astin and Carolyn Jones, with Jackie Coogan as Uncle Fester.
Mr. Coogan “. . . was an American actor and comedian who began his film career as a child actor in silent films. (Mr.) Coogan’s role in Charlie Chaplin’s film The Kid (1921) made him one of the first child stars in the history of Hollywood. He later sued his mother and father over his squandered film earnings and provoked California to enact the first known legal protection for the earnings of child performers, the California Child Actor’s Bill, widely known as the “Coogan Act.” [Wikipedia citation]
The students in this local production were energetic and committed, and that was a challenge as the script and the musical score, except for the opening number, were not too exciting.
As they used to say, “There was just nothing to hum as you left the theatre.”
One of the highlights, and the young man who made it work received a private curtain call, was the frequent arrival on stage of the severed hand, lovingly known in the Addams’ world, as “Thing.”
He had mounted the fake hand to a remote-controlled car and he would steer it to the stage during key moments of the story. Great fun.
The star of the evening, was not a student, sadly, (and there were a few who had real stage presence – made true connections), but was the huge box like structure that was sitting on the stage floor when we arrived in the auditorium.
We were stunned to see that it was, in fact, a fully-functional pipe organ.
The school was built in 1916, (it even has its own Wikipedia site), and I pondered just how many thousands of students had occupied our very seats listening to its distinctive notes while waiting for a program or a speaker to commence . . . and not just at commencement time.
Those were the more elegant and classic of days gone by.
The music that we thought was coming through the auditorium’s sound system was the young man at its key board – and the eerie and slightly off-center tones set the perfect ambiance for what was about to follow on stage.
Just as the curtain was to go up, the organ was slowly lowered into its cavernous opening, propelled/stabilized by only four pneumatic “auger” like devices.
The stage crew then covered if for aesthetic and safety reasons; let the show begin.
The dad who was responsible for the organ’s use in the show was clearly proud of its place in the evening’s fun. His wife sat in front of us.
His involvement is what keeps this, and hundreds of other shows running – everywhere across our great nation, on Saturday nights in April.
Upcoming: I have been waiting for special tributes to come forth celebrating the life of composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim who passed away in late 2021. Next week, one of the first.
“See you @ the Democrat’s website: The “E”dition’s: Community Section
A very happy Mother’s Day
TAS
Where ARTS Thou? @ Home: Content-Create-Connect
For: MES / CDS / EFA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.