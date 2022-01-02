Light cannot be anything other than what it is. It is bright; it gets rid of darkness, enabling people to see what they are doing in the light.
"In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it." (John 1:4-5)
God is light, and since He sent the Holy Spirit to live inside Believers, so are we. As Jesus' ambassadors, we shine even when we do not know it.
Jesus said to "let our light shine before others," calling them to live in faith. Put our light on its stand and use our circumstances as an opportunity to shine brightly for Jesus and to share God's truth with those around us. Our family and community can tell what we believe by how we live.
Light is the key to life, and everything grows by it and depends on light. We rely on light to see and our body's systems to function normally.
No light equals no power. No light, no growth. We cannot live without light.
What is true of light in the physical realm is also true in the spiritual realm.
On our dark days, when the sun is hidden, and we cannot see the light, we need the light of Jesus to change us for the better.
“do not cease to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers: that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give to you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of Him,” (Ephesians 1:16-17)
When we see the light and feel the heat are the two ways we change.
One of those ways is less painful than the other. If we changed when we saw the light, we would not have to change when we felt the heat.
Studying God's Word will help us grow in our knowledge of God and love for Him.
“For with You is the fountain of life; In Your light we see light.” (Psalm 36:9)
When we know God's Word, His light will flood our hearts. Then we will understand the wonderful future God has promised us.
Life is meant to be enjoyed, not just at Christmas but all year long, and the key is to live in God's light.
What situation are you in when you have to exercise your faith in God? How can you share your new faith with others today?
“Heavenly Father, I walk in the light as You are light. The light of Your Word leads me, and as I follow Your light, I will see my pathway in the right direction. Jesus is the light of the world, and He lives in me. I will allow that light in me to show others Your light within me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.