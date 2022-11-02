Livestock club to offer a boost

The Pauls Valley Livestock Booster Club and The Masons are planning a steak dinner fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
There will be a “labor” auction” giving students some chores, along with a live auction.
The event is by donation at the door as all money raised will go to support local FFA and 4-H students.
•••
The annual Antioch Thanksgiving Dinner will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Antioch School.
Turkey and dressing will be furnished as those coming are encouraged to bring their favorite holiday dish to complete the meal.
All friends and family of the Antioch community are invited to come and enjoy the meal and time for fellowship.
The Antioch Community Association and the Antioch ABC-OHCE are sponsors of the event. For more information, contact Chestine Box at 405-444-0398.
•••
The First Baptist Church of Elmore City is hosting its 23rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the Family Life Center.
The event is dine in only as there will be no take-outs.
The church is one block west of the four-way stop sign in Elmore City. Call the church at 580-788-4110 for more.
