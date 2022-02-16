In a matter of days FFA and 4-H students from all over Garvin County will be gathering for an event that lights up the show arena.
The tradition of the Garvin County Junior Livestock Show will be the week of Feb. 21-26 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Monday, Feb. 21
• 9 to 11 a.m. – Cattle check-in.
• Noon – Cattle show (Heifer show followed by steers).
Tuesday, Feb. 22
• Hogs arrive no later than 10 a.m.
• 10 a.m. – Official weigh-in by school (All swine).
• 2 p.m. – Gilt show (Gilts released after showing).
Wednesday, Feb. 23
• 8 a.m. – Barrow show (Swine showmanship to follow).
• Hog pens cleaned prior to goat/sheep arrival.
Thursday, Feb. 24
• Sheep and goats arrive.
• 10 to 11 a.m. – Sheep weigh-in.
• 11 a.m. to noon – Goat weigh-in.
• 2 p.m. – Sheep show followed by goat show.
Friday, Feb. 25
• Premium sale ring preparation.
Saturday, Feb. 26
• 1 p.m. – Premium sale begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.