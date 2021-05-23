Living at peace with everyone

God wants us to live at peace with everyone. Why? Because unresolved conflict has devastating effects in life.
“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7)
Conflict blocks our fellowship with God. When we are out of harmony with others, we can not be in harmony with God. When we are distracted by conflict with other people, we can not have a clear connection with God.
“If someone says, “I love God,” and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen, how can he love God whom he has not seen?” (1 John 4:20)
Conflict also hinders our prayers. Over and over again, the Bible says that when our lives are characterized by conflict, sin, and disharmony, our prayers are blocked.
“But your iniquities have separated you from your God; And your sins have hidden His face from you, So that He will not hear.” (Isaiah 59:2)
When we conflict with others, it hinders our happiness. We can not be happy and in conflict at the same time. When conflict comes in through the front door, happiness leaves through the back door.
Once conflict has arrived, it will not go away on its own. We can not make it disappear by ignoring, denying, or pushing conflict under the rug.
When we have a wound, and we do not care for it, it gets infected. Conflict is the same way. Anger turns to resentment, and resentment turns to bitterness.
To get rid of conflict in our lives, we need to deal with it intentionally. Do not wait for the other person to come to you. Go to the person that you conflict with. Take the initiative and be the peacemaker.
Maybe the most courageous thing we can do is face an issue that we have been ignoring for a long time, whether in our marriage, with our kids, with our employees or our boss, or whomever.
Where do we find the courage to face and resolve conflict? We get it from God.
Let the Holy Spirit fill our lives, and we will find ourselves filled with power, love, and self-discipline.
God’s love will overcome fear and give us the courage to resolve conflict and bring healing to our relationships.
What negative effects is conflict having on your life today?
“Heavenly Father, You have not given me a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind. I am so thankful I have learned to trust in You. I allow the Holy Spirit to fill my life so that I can live continuously with power, love, and self-discipline. Your love overcomes everything. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
