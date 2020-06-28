Living by faith in an uncertain world

Over the past few months, we have faced the harsh realities of living in a broken world. The coronavirus has infected our communities. The pain of conflict is exposed for all to see. We are all caught in the crossfire of disputes over social distancing, masks, policies, and the road to reconciliation for our country.
"Resist him, steadfast in the faith, knowing that the same sufferings are experienced by your brotherhood in the world." (1 Peter 5:9)
The Bible teaches us that we can struggle with life's tough questions together. Sensitive issues should be discussed and examined from all sides without shame. Each of our ideas and opinions should be heard and valued, even when we disagree.
We do it in love, not hate. No one should be left to wonder or worry alone.
God's love gives people the courage to say; You hurt me. I need help. I am angry. This is what I am going through. It builds bridges between us and allows us to know each other's hearts.
It makes a way to move past all the hurt and conflicts, and it helps each of us find the support we need. If we can talk to each other through God's love, we can grow closer and more secure, one conversation at a time.
This kind of communication is essential, especially in stressful times, so we can feel safe sharing our concerns and receive God's love and validation in return.
We are all now well aware that life can change overnight. But no matter the disruption and chaos, God offers peace to our families and us.
Spending time in God's Word provides us relief from the stress and negativity that seems to be all around us. God earned our trust in His love by keeping His promises and speaking the truth without fail. We can build the same kind of security and confidence by the integrity we show to each other. We need to say what we mean and mean what we say. By keeping our word, we choose to be honest and take responsibility for our actions.
“I will abide in Your tabernacle forever; I will trust in the shelter of Your wings. Selah” (Psalm 61:4)
We can feel safe when we offer limits and boundaries that hold firm all the time. God's love makes us feel loved and secure, and God will protect us every time we walk our talk and do what is right.
“Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16)
Today, we face threats to our peace and security. We carry our family's burdens of worry and disappointment. Our problems are real, and we can not always see a way to solve them. We serve a God who is eager to hear our prayers. His heart overflows with compassion and love for us.
Take God at His Word, inviting us to bring our struggles to Him: Reach out to God in prayer to find refuge and shelter in Him.
“Heavenly Father, I will abide in Your tabernacle forever; I will trust in the shelter of Your wings. I will come boldly to the throne of grace, that I may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need. This is Your promise to me. All Praise to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
