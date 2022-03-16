Living by faith, not by what we see

We are all moved by what we can see, and our emotions, thoughts, and actions are processed through what our eyes tell us.
But, the best decisions we will make are the ones made when we live by faith and not by sight.
“By faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that the things which are seen were not made of things which are visible.” (Hebrews 11:3)
We make decisions based on calculated risks and our circumstances based on what we see. While thinking through our decisions is not wrong, we must ultimately put our faith above what we see.
There will be times in our lives when God will ask us to step out in faith; God will ask us to do the very thing our eyes are telling us not to do.
What do we do when God asks us to do what seems impossible?
We do it.
It is only through faith that we can see the impossible become possible.
God has asked us to do many things that we thought were completely ridiculous, and God has changed many of our lifelong plans and told us to do something else. But we will never regret anything that God has asked us to do. We only have regrets when we did not step out in faith and trust in God.
When we live by faith, our lives are our testimony to God’s power. God wants to bring miracles in our lives, but we must step out in faith to see God move. How can we expect to see God move in our lives if we continue to do things our way?
Only when we live by faith can we see God real and experience the best that God has for us.
And remember today, live by faith and not by sight.
How will you step out in faith and trust God today?
“Heavenly Father, I will walk by faith and not by sight, trusting in Your every Word. You are the life-giver, and I know You want the best for me. I will walk the life of asking and then trusting You. As I believe Your every Word, I will have peace within. Life may seem hard at times, but the peace and comfort that comes through trusting You is more than words can describe. Thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
