Living in faith instead of fear

We place our faith in people and things. We believe that our legs will support us, so we get out of bed. We believe our brakes will make our car stop, so we drive down the street. We believe our employer will pay us, so we show up and work.
When we have faith, our behavior confirms it. We take action out of our faith.
"I sought the Lord, and He heard me, And delivered me from all my fears." (Psalms 34:4)
The opposite of faith is fear. We can choose either faith, or we can choose fear.
Imagine a world in which car brakes only worked half the time. Every time we got in the car, we would be terrified. God is infinitely more reliable than the best car on the market, but we do not treat God like that.
Our faith extends just beyond our own ability, even though God can do infinitely more than we can imagine.
We hope for good when God promises us the best. God can do way more than we can imagine.
“Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us,” (Ephesians 3:20)
The Bible is full of the fulfillment of God's promises in people's lives.
If we have faith that God works in these ways, it radically changes the way we live our lives. We will step out and take a risk for God because we know that God will provide for us.
“being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ;” (Philippians 1:6)
This kind of faith eliminates fear because our faith is in Jesus.
Our faith is limited because we think that we can handle ourselves better than God can manage our issues. Fear overtakes us.
God offers us freedom from fear through faith in Him.
What areas of your life can you grow your faith in today?
“Heavenly Father, I so thank You for Your Word as faith comes by hearing and hearing by Your Word. I must keep Your Word before my eyes, so it is in my heart. My faith will grow exceedingly, and the cares of life will grow smaller. Thank You for this in my life. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
