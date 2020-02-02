Forgiveness is one of the most powerful gifts that God has given us, yet the steps in forgiving others can be super difficult. Forgiving others is hard.
God’s love is the only way you can set free those people who have hurt you. They say that hurt people hurt people, but the same can be said of forgiven people, they forgive.
“Take heed to yourselves. If your brother sins against you, rebuke him; and if he repents, forgive him. And if he sins against you seven times in a day, and seven times in a day returns to you, saying, ‘I repent,’ you shall forgive him.” (Luke 17:3-4)
When you realize that you are truly forgiven by God, you are able to forgive the people who wronged you. There is so much freedom for you in that, but sometimes forgiving others does not feel like freedom, it feels like a heavy burden instead.
“bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if anyone has a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do.” (Colossians 3:13)
If you think forgiveness means giving in, you will resist forgiving. If you believe that forgiving means pretending that the offense never occurred or letting the other person get away with what they have done, that will make forgiveness seem impossible.
That is not what forgiveness means: Forgiveness means giving up your right to hurt the other person for hurting you. Forgiveness is agreeing not to retaliate or to escalate the situation with the person that hurt you.
Forgiveness does not require you to just go back to the way things were. Instead, forgiving means that you are willing to begin a process toward restoration.
Forgiveness opens up a dialogue. Restoration takes time. Forgiveness is the first step of that process.
“Search me, O God, and know my heart; Try me, and know my anxieties; And see if there is any wicked way in me, And lead me in the way everlasting.” (Psalm 139:23-24)
How do you know if you are living in forgiveness as a forgiving person? Is there someone you tend to avoid? Your issue with that person can come from a lack of forgiveness.
Are you easily offended? Sometimes when you feel attacked, it is because you have a wound that has not healed. It can be hard to forgive, but it is the only thing that will take away the sting of an injury.
Do you catch yourself getting angry sometimes? A very wise person once said that the pain you inflict on others is directly proportional to the pain you feel inside. If you find yourself lashing out, look at your own heart. Is it hurting?
Spend time in prayer and ask God to show you any hurt or shame that you have not brought to Him. Ask God to show you any negative thoughts, ideas, or attitudes that you have about yourself that are rooted in this pain. Confess these attitudes and ask God to restore you. Ask God to remind you of who you are in His eyes and ask God to give you His strength to walk in His freedom.
“And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.” (Ephesians 4:32)
Let the Holy Spirit lead You. God never asks you to live your life in your own strength. The Holy Spirit is with you in a very real and tangible way.
If you are not familiar with what the Holy Spirit does or how He can help, then ask God for the Holy Spirits’ help in your life and watch what a difference that makes in your life.
There is no greater gift you can give God than a heart that knows the power of forgiveness and decides to set others free.
Forgiving shows that the love, grace, and mercy of God are operating in your life. It is time to start accessing this life-changing grace of forgiveness.
“O LORD my God, I cried out to You, And You healed me.” (Psalm 30:2)
God gives us the power to forgive. When we have the freedom of forgiveness, we have the power to set one another free. This is a power that sets the captives free and can affect the entire world. Forgiveness defeats darkness on a massive scale because it involves the resurrection power of Jesus.
Nothing can defeat the greatness and glory there is in one act of forgiveness.
Would you like to see God free areas of your life where you feel trapped?
“Heavenly Father, from my heart I say, Search me, O God, and know my heart; Try me, and know my anxieties; And see if there is any wicked way in me, And lead me in the way everlasting. As I walk out my life, knowing I am forgiven by You, and reminding myself of all I have in You, it will make my life an example of Your Love in me and show others there is forgiveness. When I walk in the joy, peace, and contentment from You living in me, it is easy to forgive. It is all that Love from You extended to others around me. Yes, search me, O Father God, as I want to please You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
