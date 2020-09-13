Living in hope

In a world that seems increasingly hopeless, as Believers, our hope is based upon God's promise. This promise is our salvation.
Based on this hope, we can wait with patience and with purpose until we see we are reunited with Jesus in heaven.
"But if we hope for what we do not see, we eagerly wait for it with perseverance." (Romans 8:25)
Having hope in Jesus separates us from the world. Having this hope inside of us brings us peace in a world where trouble and heartache are all around us.
Jesus reminded us that the Holy Spirit, who was given to us from God, is our redemption, and part of the Holy Spirit's job is to provide us with peace, hope, and patience.
"But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you. Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid." (John 14:26-27)
Knowing this, we can be encouraged that we can live separately from the world, waiting in patience and hope for Jesus' return.
Paul himself longed to be reunited with Jesus but knew that remaining in the world was more beneficial for everyone.
"For I am hard-pressed between the two, having a desire to depart and be with Christ, which is far better. Nevertheless to remain in the flesh is more needful for you." (Philippians 1:23-24)
He could speak this because he knew that waiting patiently meant salvation for those he came in contact with. He was so convinced of this that he said, for me to go on living in this body means that people would see Jesus and be forever changed.
"Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit." (Romans 15:13)
Hope is necessary for life; hope with patience will keep us focused on the task at hand. We need to rejoice in the hope that we were called so that we can experience the peace that only God can bring, and we can live in the power of the Holy Spirit to be like Jesus in this world!
Are you living in hope?
“Heavenly Father, my heart desires to be like Jesus in this world. To be filled with His Love, having all joy and peace in believing, that I may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit and showing what Jesus is to this world. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.