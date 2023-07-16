In his letter to the Corinthians, Paul reminds us of a profound truth that should shape every aspect of our lives as followers of Jesus: Living in love.
“Let all that you do be done with love.” 1 Corinthians 16:14.
It is that simple.
This concise yet powerful Bible verse encapsulates the essence of a life surrendered to the love of God and calls us to live in love as a guiding principle for all that we do.
Love is not just an emotion or a fleeting feeling; it is an active choice and a deliberate way of living.
Paul urges us to let love permeate every area of our lives, from our thoughts and actions to our relationships and interactions.
When love becomes the driving force behind our decisions and attitudes, it transforms us and the world around us.
We are called to love God with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength. When we align our lives with this commandment, we open ourselves to experiencing the depth of the love of God, and we are empowered to share that love with others.
“And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.' This is the first commandment.” Mark 12:30.
Our Love for God becomes the spring from which all our actions flow. Love compels us to embrace compassion and kindness in our relationships with those around us.
Jesus taught us to love our neighbors as ourselves, extending grace, forgiveness, and understanding to others, even when difficult.
Love seeks reconciliation, unity, and healing, fostering an environment of acceptance and support.
“And the second, like it, is this: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. There is no other commandment greater than these.” Mark 12:31.
In our pursuit of love, we must remember that it includes loving ourselves. Embracing our identity as a Believer, we can extend love and grace to ourselves, acknowledging our worth and nurturing our physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.
This self love is not rooted in selfishness but in recognizing our inherent value as creations of God.
Living in love requires us to live intentionally and practice the love of God in our everyday lives. It means consciously choosing love when faced with difficult circumstances or challenging individuals.
It involves speaking the truth in love, serving others selflessly, and showing empathy and compassion for hurting people.
Love requires us to set aside our desires and preferences for the sake of others, seeking their best interests above our own.
As we strive to live out (1 Corinthians 16:14), let us daily surrender our lives to the transforming power of the love of God.
Let love become the lens through which we view the world and the motivation behind every decision.
Let us seek to mirror the selfless love of Jesus, who gave Himself for us, and in doing so, become beacons of light that draw others closer to Him.
Will you live your life today in the love of God?
“Heavenly Father, I will let love become the lens through which I view the world and the motivation behind every decision. With Your Holy Spirit within me, I will know and depend upon You and Your Words. I will listen for the still, small voice within saying walk here or walk there. It is Your love within me, leading others to You. This is Your instruction to read and meditate on Your Word so it lives within me, In Jesus name, Amen.”
