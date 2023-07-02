God wants us to live in peace and harmony with each other, but a lot of people do not believe that is true; the world thinks the more afraid we are, the more they can control us. But the Bible says differently. You cannot be afraid and happy at the same time.
Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. John 14:27
Not only does God want us to be happy, but God tells us how to be happy. God has a formula for happiness found in the book of Philippians.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God;” Philippians 4:6
Worry means one thing: We are not trusting God in a particular area of our lives. Worry is the opposite of faith. It is like telling God that you do not believe that He has everything under control.
“Happy are the people who are in such a state; Happy are the people whose God is the LORD!” Psalm 144:15
Worrying takes up a lot of energy, and it cannot change the past or the future, but it can ruin the present.
“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.” Matthew 6:34
Instead of pushing the panic button, press the prayer button instead.
Prayer is our communication with God and the first thing we should do when we start to worry, not the last resort. Instead, take our concerns to God first so we will not waste energy worrying.
We cannot be afraid and be happy at the same time. The first step to happiness is stopping worry and keep praying; It is not always easy to do as we are natural at worrying. Give it a try today.
Instead of being afraid and worrying, we need to start praying instead. We will find a new power as we live for God daily.
Have you noticed how worry never solves your problems? What if you put the energy you used to be worried about something to pray about it instead?
"Heavenly Father, What comfort there is as being Your child and reading, meditating, and doing Your Word. There is no other peace among us that even comes close to the joy and peace that comes from You. I will take all my concerns, cares, and problems to You as I know You have the answers. Thank You for Your Word and the words of love to me. In Jesus name, Amen."
