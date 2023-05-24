Living in peace leads to right path

This is a reminder that as Believers, we are called to live in peace with everyone and to strive for holiness.
“Pursue peace with all people and holiness, without which no one will see the Lord.” Hebrews 12:14
Living in peace can be challenging in a world filled with conflict, chaos, and division. However, it is not impossible.
“Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” John 14:27
Living in peace requires us to practice forgiveness, to love others as ourselves, and to be willing to put the needs of others above our own.
We cannot control the actions of others, but we can control our responses to them. We can respond with kindness, grace, and humility, even when we are wronged.
“These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” John 16:33
Striving for holiness means pursuing a life that is set apart for God. This means living according to His standards and not conforming to the ways of the world.
We cannot achieve holiness on our own, but through the power of the Holy Spirit, we can be transformed and renewed daily.
Holiness is not something that we can earn or achieve through our efforts, it is a gift that we receive through faith in Jesus.
When we accept Jesus as our Savior, He washes away our sins and makes us holy in the sight of God.
Living in peace and striving for holiness are two sides of the same coin. When we live in peace with others, we demonstrate the love and grace of God.
When we pursue holiness, we reflect the character of Jesus. As we continue to grow in both areas, we will become more and more like Him.
Today, make every effort to live in peace with everyone and build our faith by depending on God for our needs and becoming more like Jesus each day.
Are you living in peace in your life?
“Heavenly Father, I cannot achieve holiness on my own, but through the power of the Holy Spirit, I can be transformed and renewed daily. Holiness is not something that I can earn or achieve through my efforts, it is a gift that we receive through faith in Jesus. I thank You for that precious gift. I will be obedient in what I say and do. Thank You, Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
