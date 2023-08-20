As Believers, we are called to live a life that is pleasing to God. However, this is easier said than done, as we are constantly bombarded with temptations and distractions that can easily pull us away from our faith.
“And those who are Christs have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit.” Galatians 5:24-25
These two Bible verses remind us of the importance of living in the Spirit and not giving in to our desires. To overcome these distractions, we must rely on the power of the Holy Spirit to guide us and help us stay on the right path.
“For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit, the things of the Spirit.” Romans 8:5
Those who belong to Jesus have consciously decided to put aside their selfish desires and follow the plan God gave them for their lives. Our desires can be strong and tempting. When we choose to follow Jesus, we must be willing to put aside our desires and submit to God.
“For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God.” Romans 8:14
When we live by the Spirit, we must also keep in step with the Spirit. This means we must be intentional about the plan God set for us and follow His guidance.
We cannot expect to live a life that is pleasing to God if we are not actively seeking His guidance and following His leading.
Living in the Spirit requires us to be aware of the Holy Spirit and His presence in our lives and be obedient to His leading.
“But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you.” John 14:26
We must let go of our desires and trust God; it is far greater than anything we could imagine. This requires us to be humble and willing to submit to God, even when it may not be what we had in mind.
When we live in the Spirit, we experience peace and joy that cannot be found anywhere else.
We will be filled with a deep sense of purpose and fulfillment, knowing we live for a greater purpose. Being able to overcome the temptations and distractions that can so easily pull us away from our faith.
How do you keep in step with the Spirit?
“Heavenly Father, I belong to Christ, and I have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. I will live in the Spirit, and also walk in the Spirit all in obedience to Your Word. I must have Your Holy Spirit leading and guiding me in order to please You and walk in obedience. You never leave me alone but always provide a way to be obedient. Thank You, Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
