There is no need to feel like you are on the outside any longer with God because Jesus made a tremendous sacrifice so that we could be brought near God.
"But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ. For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation," (Ephesians 2:13-14)
Jesus' blood was poured out for us, and our sins have been paid for forever. We no longer have to live outside God; all His blessings are now ours.
We do not have to work to be close to God as He provided it all. If we are in Jesus, we have been placed close to God.
The only thing that can hold us back from God is if we do not know Him and do not believe in Him.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
God loves us; it will not change tomorrow, the next day, or the future.
We can have confidence in God's love brought to us by Jesus' blood on the cross.
If we think we do not need God in our lives and want to handle things ourselves, we are not letting God's love flow through us.
When people hold on to hurt, resentment, or a grudge, they cannot feel God's love in their lives because their hearts are hardened.
A hard heart grows cold and makes people defensive, even to God's love.
It is time to eliminate the bitterness, fear, and pride that keep us from God's love flowing through our lives and living out God's purpose for our lives.
Only when we live on the inside for God can we share God's love with open hearts and minds and accept God's purpose for our lives.
Are you living on the inside with God?
“Heavenly Father, because of the blood of Jesus, I have peace. I am so thankful for You living in me and Your Holy Spirit leading and guiding me. I now have everlasting life with You and I will live for You on the inside with Your Word leading me daily. I want my life to show You to the world around me. Thank You, Father. In Jesus' name, Amen.”
