Living satisfied

Have you ever felt unsatisfied? Have you been hungry, and the meal just was not enough to satisfy your hunger, and it left you wanting more, so you decided to eat more to try to fulfill your hunger.
It is one thing when it is food, but it is a whole other thing when life leaves you feeling unsatisfied.
“As for me, I will see Your face in righteousness; I shall be satisfied when I awake in Your likeness.” (Psalm 17:15)
We can feel unsatisfied when we go through tough times like the world is experiencing now.
Our mind and soul craves something more. It feels like we are owed something in those moments because of what we are going through, so we try to satisfy ourselves instead.
No matter what we try, we will not find the satisfaction we are looking for doing those things because it is not just our desires that are looking to be filled.
It is our soul.
“He has given food to those who fear Him; He will ever be mindful of His covenant.” (Psalm 111:5)
When we try to satisfy our soul by feeding ourselves, we create brokenness inside. God wants us to feed our souls, and only God can satisfy that craving.
When we are walking through difficult places, God is the one who can satisfy our needs.
“Who satisfies your mouth with good things, So that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.” (Psalm 103:5)
When life is difficult, and everything feels like it is going wrong, instead of running from God, reach out to God and ask Him to satisfy your soul today. Paul knew how to be content in difficult times because he learned how to find true soul satisfaction.
Now we can too. Will you be content with whatever you are facing today?
“Heavenly Father, I ask You to remind me when I face difficult times that You alone are my true satisfaction for life. I know You alone will fill my mouth with good things so that even my youth is renewed like the eagles. I honor You and Your Word as You are my life. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.