By I-Bible.com
The Bible is filled with stories of God taking ordinary people who lived extraordinary lives because they believed that God would work in and through them.
“Jesus said to him, I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” John 14:6
They believed God made them for a purpose and intended for them to fulfill their mission successfully.
Every one of us is designed for excellence. We may feel ordinary, but God made us to live extraordinarily.
God wants us to do something significant with our lives through Jesus.
God does not want us to live half-heartedly; He wants us to live a full and meaningful life. He wants us to be motivated by the right things.
When our motives are genuine and not selfish, God will honor our requests when we come to Him.
Many people go through life and they have no goals, no plans, and no overall purpose. As a result, they never go anywhere.
If we want to live above average, dream big. We are not meant to go through life wondering, What am I doing? Where am I going? God wants us to have ambition fueled by the desire to serve Him.
Jesus had faith, and that faith had a deep trust and belief in God. Jesus was born an ordinary man with an extraordinary faith in His Heavenly Father.
There is something in life that is more important than ability and talent. It is faith.
Many super talented people are sitting on the sidelines while people who have faith are living extraordinary lives.
Faith is believing God will work through you and you will live depending on God to do the impossible.
What impossible circumstance do you need God to make a reality in your life?
“Heavenly Father, my trust, confidence, and all hope are in You. I will seek You early and find the answers I need for each day. You are always there for any impossible circumstances I may have. As I seek You, I know You are the answer. Thank You as I rest from all the cares and trust completely in You. In the name of Jesus. Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.