Living through grace

In difficult times, we have all been tempted to doubt the love of God. This is because we have mistakenly equated God's love with a trouble-free life.
Even though there is a strong temptation to assume if we worship, serve, and love God, our life will be free of problems.
"Be hospitable to one another without grumbling. As each one has received a gift, minister it to one another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God." (1 Peter 4:9-10)
Grace is one of God's amazing gifts.
It provides every one of us with everything we need to live in perfect freedom: forgiveness of our sins, healing for our hearts, the companionship of the Holy Spirit, and a relationship with God.
We worship, pray, work, and enjoy life, surrounded by God's unconditional love.
God's grace upholds us, fills us, and sustains us.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
There is no more significant demonstration of God's grace and love than sending Jesus to take away our sins so we can spend eternity with Him.
God gave us hope when there would be no hope.
No matter what you are facing right now, realize God's love is enough in the middle of the most difficult of situations. We know God's love is seen in God's grace in the middle of our times of trouble.
“But when the kindness and the love of God our Savior toward man appeared,” (Titus 3:4)
The word grace in Hebrew translates to "loving-kindness" or "the Lord's favor." From that single word, God extends His favor toward us, demonstrating how He always wants to be near to us.
Even though we are tempted to compare God's love with the absence of trouble, we can choose to shift our focus to God's loving-kindness. God's grace continuously communicates we are loved deeply by God regardless of what we experience in life.
This crisis may be the very tool God uses to draw us closer to Him. Even if you find yourself in the middle of a difficult situation right now, know that God's grace shows His great love for you.
“And He said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness. Therefore most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.” (2 Corinthians 12:9)
When we experience difficulty in our lives, we can seek safety in God's grace and have hope for the future.
This life is just the beginning. One day we will see Jesus face to face, and be what God created us to be, and live with Him in our true forever home.
Ask God for help today and ask Him to show you creative ways to use your gift of God's grace to minister to the people God has placed in your path. You could be surprised at the things He shows you.
Do not be afraid to do what God tells you to do.
Choose to minister to others and see what God does through you!
Will you let God’s grace shine through you today?
“Heavenly Father, I will be hospitable to others without grumbling. As I have received a gift, I will minister as a good steward of the manifold grace of You. Please show creative ways to use Your grace to minister to others. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
